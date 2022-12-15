Uber Eats Partners With Cartken To Deliver Food On Self-driving Robots

(RTTNews) - Uber Eats customers living in Miami can now order food deliveries on self-driving robots.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) and Cartken, a robotics company, Thursday announced a new partnership for food deliveries via automated robots in Miami, Florida.

Starting Thursday, Uber and Cartken will begin operating with select merchants in the Dadeland area of Miami-Dade County with plans to expand in Miami-Dade and to additional cities in 2023.

Cartken's AI-powered sidewalk delivery robots currently are used for neighborhood food and grocery delivery, campus meal delivery and curbside pickup across the country.

"We are excited about how this partnership with Uber will bring the advantages of robotics to food delivery—and ultimately create more connected communities," said Christian Bersch, Co-founder and CEO at Cartken. "Together, we have the opportunity to reduce traffic congestion, help local merchants to increase delivery capacity, and bring consumers fast, convenient, and emission-free deliveries."