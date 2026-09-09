Uber Eats Partners With Wakefern, Adds More Than 375 Supermarkets To Platform

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies (UBER) and Wakefern Food Corp. announced that customers can now shop more than 375 Wakefern supermarket locations across the Northeast through Uber Eats, expanding on-demand access to groceries from neighborhood banners including ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Morton Williams, Dearborn Market, Di Bruno Bros., Fairway Market, and Gourmet Garage. Uber Eats is offering customers discounts of up to 30% off their first order from eligible Wakefern banners.

Wakefern Food Corp. is a retailer-owned cooperative, made up of members who independently own and operate hundreds of supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market, Di Bruno Bros., and Morton Williams banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Uber shares are up 0.77 percent to $73.70.