Uber Eats To Bring Cannabis Deliveries In Toronto Through Leafly Partnership

(RTTNews) - In a partnership with cannabis website Leafly, UberEats is bringing cannabis delivery to Toronto, starting October 17.

UberEats, the food delivery platform owned by U.S. tech giant Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), will deliver cannabis to customers in Toronto from three retailers — Hidden Leaf Cannabis, Minerva Cannabis and Shivaa's Rose.

Consumers, who must be age 19 or older, can place orders from local licensed cannabis retailers in the Uber Eats app, and have it delivered to their door by the retailer's CannSell certified staff. This is the first time cannabis delivery will be available on a major third-party delivery platform in the world, Uber Eats said in a statement on Sunday.

"We are partnering with industry leaders like Leafly to help retailers offer safe, convenient options for people in Toronto to purchase legal cannabis for delivery to their homes, which will help combat the illegal market and help reduce impaired driving," said Lola Kassim, General Manager of Uber Eats Canada.