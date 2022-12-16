Uber In Deal With Meijer For Grocery Delivery Across The Midwest

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies has announced a partnership with privately-owned grocery store chain Meijer, Inc. under which Uber Eats will deliver groceries to customers across the Midwest. Customers will be able to shop through Uber and Uber Eats from nearly 250 Meijer locations from this week through the winter.

This is part of Uber Eats' national expansion of on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery for consumers across Midwest states of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin. They can access same-day delivery on their favorite grocery items, including fresh produce, prepared meals and more through Uber Eats.

Meijer customers can order their favorite must-haves, from fresh and frozen turkeys to baked goods, delivered on-demand, right to their doorsteps through the upcoming holiday season.

Customers can also receive $10 off on their first $40 or more order from Meijer through Uber Eats by using the code MEIJER10 until the end of the year at select Meijer stores in select markets. However, the purchase must be made through the Grocery section of the Uber or Uber Eats app.

Further, Uber One members can benefit from $0 Delivery Fees and 5 percent off on Meijer orders of $35 or more at eligible stores marked with the Uber One icon. Grocery discount is not available in Texas.

The Meijer locations will be featured stores throughout the Uber Eats app this holiday season and will be included in Uber's Holiday Shop, the one-tap destination for holiday essentials.

Uber has been steadily expanding their grocery category in the U.S. since the launch in July 2020, through grocery partnerships with some of the largest grocery chains, such as Meijer, Albertsons Companies, SpartanNash, Grocery Outlet and more regional and national favorites.

Uber has already moved beyond the delivery of only prepared food to now offer grocery, convenience, alcohol and retail selection in more than 30 countries, including the U.S. It has about 124 million people using the Uber platform for their needs, such as ride-hailing, food, grocery etc.