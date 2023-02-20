|
20.02.2023 13:14:45
Uber Inks MoU With Tata Motors To Introduce Electric Vehicles In Major Indian Cities
(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), a mobility service provider, said on Monday that it has inked a MoU with Tata Motors to add 25,000 electric cars to its fleet as part of its efforts to electrify its mobility services in India.
The Indian automaker will start delivering its XPRES-T EVs to Uber fleet partners in phases starting from February.
This will allow the firm to provide emission less rides across the major Indian cities including, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.
Uber aims to provide emission less mobility services by 2040.
