Uber Investigating Breach Of Computer Network

(RTTNews) - Ride-hailing major Uber Technologies, Inc. is investigating an apparent breach of its computer network, reports said.

The company has contacted law enforcement officials after the intruder reportedly provided evidence of obtaining access to its crucial cloud systems. The breach includes obtaining complete access to the Amazon and Google-hosted cloud environments, where the company stores its source code and customer data.

However, there is no report that Uber's fleet of vehicles or its operation was affected.

In the incident, the hacker compromised an Uber worker's Slack internal messaging network account and used it to send a message to other employees that read, "I announce I am a hacker and Uber has suffered a data breach."

The hacker also provided screenshots of internal Uber systems to show access.

As per the reports, the hacker alerted certain security researchers about the intrusion by sending images of email, cloud storage, and code repositories by using an internal Uber account, and provided a Telegram account address.

Following this, the company took internal communications and engineering systems offline, including Slack, to restrict the hacker's access.

The New York Times quoted Latha Maripuri, Uber's chief information security officer as saying, "We don't have an estimate right now as to when full access to tools will be restored, so thank you for bearing with us."

In 2016, there were reports that hackers stole data from Uber about 57 million driver and rider accounts, and then approached the company demanding $100,000 to delete their copy of the data.