24.03.2022 23:00:08
Uber Is Adding New York Taxi Cabs To Its App
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.It's a classic hating-to-dating story. Like "Maverick" Tom Cruise and "Ice Man" Val Kilmer in Top Gun, or Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in You've Got Mail, Uber and New York taxi cabs are putting their sordid past behind them to forge a more amicable relationship.The ride-sharing disruptors and disrupted are teaming up, with Uber announcing Thursday that it will list all New York taxis as drivers on its app Thursday.Continue reading
