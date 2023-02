Uber Is Getting Better as it Gets Bigger. Lyft Isn't.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

They may both be in the ride-hailing business, but Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) couldn't be more different -- at least in terms of fiscal results. The former is inching its way toward operational profitability. At its current pace of progress, the latter may never work its way out of the red.Investors are seemingly starting to see this disparity too. Uber shares are up more than 50% from the low reached in the middle of last year. Lyft's stock, meanwhile, is in the red for the same timeframe.There's an important lesson buried here, however, that's worth exploring in some detail.Continue reading