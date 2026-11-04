Uber Issues Q4 Outlook; Projects Gross Bookings Growth Of 18% To 22%

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) said, for the fourth quarter, it expects: Gross Bookings of $63.25 billion to $65.25 billion, representing growth of 18% to 22% year-over-year on a constant-currency basis. Non-GAAP EPS is projected in a range of $0.95 to $0.99, representing growth of 34% to 39% year-over-year. The outlook translates to adjusted EBITDA of $3.13 billion to $3.23 billion.

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, saide: "We're investing from a position of strength to expand Mobility supply, build on Delivery's momentum, and deepen engagement across our platform. Our focus on autonomous is now on commercial execution, with approximately 700 fully driverless vehicles expected on Uber by year-end and over 2,000 in 2027."

Third quarter net income attributable to Uber Technologies was $512 million, which included a $476 million net loss from revaluations of Uber's equity investments. GAAP earnings per share was $0.25. This is compared to net income attributable to Uber of $6.63 billion or $3.11 per share, a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA grew 31% year-over-year to $3.0 billion. Non-GAAP net income grew 29% to $1.8 billion and non-GAAP EPS grew 35% to $0.88.

Third quarter trips grew 16% year-over-year to 4.1 billion, driven by Monthly Active Platform Consumers growth of 14% and monthly Trips per MAPC growth of 2%. Gross gookings grew 20% to $59.8 billion, and 20% on a constant currency basis. Revenue grew 10% to $14.8 billion, and 10% on a constant currency basis.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Uber shares are up 0.87 percent to $67.19.

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