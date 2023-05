Uber Launches Flight-Booking Product in the UK

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Uber users opening the app for a quick ride home after a late night out partying better start paying attention to what button they press.On Wednesday, Uber announced its UK users will be able to book both domestic and international flights in its app by this summer as part of its ambition to create a "super app," per the Financial Times. Uber's UK general manager Andrew Brem said in a statement the booking process will take "as little as one minute."Continue reading