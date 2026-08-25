Uber Aktie

Uber für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PHHG / ISIN: US90353T1007

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.08.2026 18:14:27

Uber Launches Live Video Streaming For Teen Rides

(RTTNews) - Uber Technology (UBER) has launched a live video streaming feature for teen accounts, allowing linked parents or guardians to watch rides in real time through the driver's phone camera. The feature is designed to give families greater visibility and peace of mind as teens travel independently.

When a ride begins, eligible guardians receive a notification and can view the stream through the Uber app. Both the teen and driver are notified when the stream is activated.

The encrypted video cannot be accessed after the trip, although Uber says the file is temporarily stored on its servers and automatically deleted after 14 days unless it is connected to a safety report.

The feature is initially available in nine U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Phoenix, Orlando, San Antonio and Cleveland, with a nationwide rollout planned in the coming weeks.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Uber

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Uber

mehr Analysen
28.05.26 Uber Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Uber 69,64 1,46% Uber

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:44 Gates Foundation Trust: So sah das Aktienportfolio im zweiten Quartal aus
25.08.26 Greenlight Capital im 2. Quartal 2026: Auf diese Aktien setzte David Einhorn
24.08.26 Icahn-Depot im 2. Quartal 2026: Bei diesen Aktien griff der Investor zu
23.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 34
23.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 34: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Tag der NVIDIA-Bilanz: ATX freundlich -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich leicht nach oben. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt kann sich von Anfangsverlusten erholen. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte mit Aufschlägen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen