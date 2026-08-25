Uber Launches Live Video Streaming For Teen Rides

(RTTNews) - Uber Technology (UBER) has launched a live video streaming feature for teen accounts, allowing linked parents or guardians to watch rides in real time through the driver's phone camera. The feature is designed to give families greater visibility and peace of mind as teens travel independently.

When a ride begins, eligible guardians receive a notification and can view the stream through the Uber app. Both the teen and driver are notified when the stream is activated.

The encrypted video cannot be accessed after the trip, although Uber says the file is temporarily stored on its servers and automatically deleted after 14 days unless it is connected to a safety report.

The feature is initially available in nine U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Phoenix, Orlando, San Antonio and Cleveland, with a nationwide rollout planned in the coming weeks.