(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) and Kohl's Corp. (KSS) announced Tuesday a new nationwide partnership, making Kohl's extensive assortment of apparel, footwear, home essentials, gifts, and beauty products available through the Uber Eats marketplace.

Customers can now shop from Kohl's more than 1,100 stores nationwide for scheduled or on-demand delivery. The e-commerce and logistics company's platform enables shoppers to purchase items ranging from last-minute holiday gifts and party outfits to everyday essentials without visiting a physical store.

The partnership expands access to premium beauty products, with customers now able to shop Sephora at Kohl's products directly through participating Kohl's storefronts on Uber Eats. This builds on Uber's existing partnership with Sephora.

To celebrate the launch, customers can enjoy $10 off their first Kohl's order of $50 or more on Uber Eats through December 3, 2026.

Shopping Kohl's through Uber Eats requires customers to open the Uber Eats app and search for "Kohl's" or browse the Retail section. Shoppers select a participating Kohl's location, browse available products including Sephora at Kohl's beauty items, add items to their cart, choose delivery time, and place their order. Delivery can be tracked through the Uber Eats app.