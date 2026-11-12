Tractor Supply Aktie

Tractor Supply ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 889826 / ISIN: US8923561067

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12.11.2026 15:26:48

Uber Partners With Tractor Supply To Launch Nationwide On-Demand Delivery

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) and Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) announced Thursday a new nationwide partnership to bring Tractor Supply's products to the Uber marketplace - Uber, Uber Eats and Postmates.

Customers can now shop for Tractor Supply's extensive assortment of pet food, animal care products, lawn and garden supplies, tools, outdoor essentials and more from its nearly 2,500 stores across the U.S. for on-demand delivery directly to their door steps.

As a launch offer, customers can get $20 off Tractor Supply orders of $60 or more starting today.

To begin shopping, customers can open the Uber, Uber Eats or Postmates app and search for "Tractor Supply," or browse the Retail section. They can then select a Tractor Supply location and browse available products and add what is needed to your cart. Finally, they can choose an available delivery option, place the order and track the delivery through the app.

From restocking pet food and animal care essentials to picking up gardening supplies or tools for a weekend project, the partnership gives customers a convenient new way to shop Tractor Supply without making an extra trip to the store.

With Tractor Supply's extensive footprint in rural, exurban and suburban communities, the partnership also extends the convenience of on-demand delivery beyond major metropolitan areas.

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Tractor Supply Co. 33,03 -0,15% Tractor Supply Co.
Uber 63,10 0,85% Uber

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