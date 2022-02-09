Uber posts 4Q profit as ride-hailing service bounces back

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Uber's ride-hailing service edged closer to returning to its pre-pandemic levels during the final three months of last year, but its prospects remain clouded by the future direction of the novel coronavirus that has plagued its business.The San Francisco-based company's fourth-quarter results Wednesday came in above analysts' projections. But Uber's forecast for the current January-March period was slightly below what Wall Street had been hoping, suggesting that the omicron variant may have dented the ride-hailing service at the outset of the new year.That minor letdown evidently didn't dampen investors' excitement about Uber's progress at the end of last year. Its shares rose by about 8% in extended trading after the news came out. Even so, Uber's stock price still remains more than 30% below its peak of roughly $64 reached about a year ago.The latest numbers highlight how far Uber has come since the declaration of a worldwide pandemic in March 2020 triggered government lockdowns that kept most people at home, limiting the need for anyone to summon a ride on Uber.Uber reacted by building up a then-nascent food-delivery division that now generates nearly half its revenue. And the company is now benefiting from a gradual recovery in its ride-hailing service. Passengers took a total of 1.77 billion trips on Uber during the last three months of 2021, a 23% increase from the prior year. But the volume remained below the pre-pandemic mark of 1.91 billion trips posted in the October-December period during 2019.In another positive sign, Uber has been profitable for two consecutive quarters under a financial yardstick called "adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization."By that measure, Uber earned $86 million during the final three months of last year — better than the average forecast of $66.6 million among analysts polled by FactSet Research. But Uber predicted it would earn $100 million to $130 million under that unconventional measure for the January-March period — below analysts' forecast for $151 million. Uber also was profitable during the past quarter under the accounting standards mandated by securities regulators, thanks to a $1.4 billion gain in some of its investments, including Aurora, which took over the ride-hailing service's self-driving car division last year.Lifted by windfall, Uber earned $892 million, or 44 cents per share, reversing from a loss of $968 million, or 54 cents per share, during the same time in the previous year. Revenue soared 83% from the prior year to $5.78 billion — about $300 million above analysts' forecasts.Uber's delivery division, which has expanded from restaurant orders to include groceries, alcohol and even cannabis in some areas, accounted for $2.4 billion of the revenue while the ride-hailing service generated $2.3 billion. The company's remaining revenue came from its freight division that delivers commercial goods and other supplies.