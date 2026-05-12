Uber Aktie
WKN DE: A2PHHG / ISIN: US90353T1007
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12.05.2026 20:45:00
Uber Reports That Trips and Revenue Are Up. But Is Uber a Buy in 2026?
Uber (NYSE: UBER) posted its first-quarter earnings report on May 6. Its revenue rose 14% year over year to $13.2 billion, narrowly missing analysts' estimates by $60 million. Yet it's still growing rapidly: its gross bookings grew 25% to $53.7 billion, its monthly active platform consumers (MAPCs) rose 17% to 199 million, and its total trips climbed 20% to 3.04 billion.Uber's adjusted EPS rose 44% to $0.72 and exceeded the consensus forecast by three cents. Those headline numbers seem solid, but is its stock worth buying this year?Image source: Uber.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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