Uber Signs 10-year Deal with Motional for Driverless Cars

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.In the 1990 movie "Total Recall," an exasperated Arnold Schwarzenegger had to commandeer a Johnny Cab from an annoyingly incompetent automaton driver to make his getaway. Uber is hoping passenger-robot relations have evolved since then.Two years after selling its autonomous division, Uber is driving full speed into the robotaxi business yet again. On Thursday, the rideshare pioneer inked a 10-year deal with Motional, a driverless vehicle joint venture between Hyundai and Aptive. Success is by no means automatic.