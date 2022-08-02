Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Uber Slips To Loss In Q2, Revenues Surge; Issues Q3 Adj. EBITDA View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies (UBER) reported Tuesday that its second-quarter net loss attributable to the company was $2.6 billion, compared to last year's net income of $1.14 billion.

Loss per share was $1.33, compared to prior year's earnings of $0.58.

On average, 28 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected loss of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue surged 105 percent to $8.07 billion from $3.93 billion a year ago. Revenue grew 111% on a constant currency basis. Analysts estimated revenues of $7.39 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead for the third quarter, the company anticipates Gross Bookings of $29.0 billion to $30.0 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $440 million to $470 million.

