Uber Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Can you believe it? Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) finally reported a positive operating profit based on generally accepted accounting principles. In the second quarter (ended June 30), operating income came in at $326 million, a reversal from the massive loss in the year-ago period and a surprise for Wall Street analysts. This good news wasn't enough to push shares higher, though, as Uber's sales missed expectations. Regardless, the stock is up 86% in 2023 (as of Aug. 3), handily beating the Nasdaq Composite Index. Should investors buy, sell, or hold this leading transportation-as-a-service stock right now on the heels of its latest financial update? Let's take a closer look. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel