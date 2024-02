Uber Stock Is Soaring: Is It a Buy Now?

It has been a strong few quarters for consumer technology platforms. Inflation is coming down, gross domestic product is growing quickly, and consumer spending keeps climbing.After worries of an economic malaise in 2022, most world economies have regained a solid footing. Growing consumer spending -- especially in travel and entertainment -- has been a boon to many stocks. Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) is one of the big beneficiaries of a healthy consumer. The stock has soared 185% since the start of 2023, crushing the returns of the S&P 500 over that time frame, which is "only" up 30%. Uber now has a market cap of about $145 billion, making it one of the largest companies in the world.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel