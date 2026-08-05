Uber Aktie

Uber für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PHHG / ISIN: US90353T1007

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.08.2026 14:28:10

Uber Technologies Q2 Profit Down, Bookings Climb; Sees Growth In Q3; Shares Down - Update

(RTTNews) - Ride-hailing and food delivery major Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER, while reporting weak profit and revenues in its second quarter, on Wednesday issued third-quarter outlook, expecting higher adjusted earnings and gross bookings.

In pre-market activity, the shares were losing around 3.77 percent to trade at $69.31, after closing Tuesday's regular trading 0.53 percent higher.

Looking ahead for the third quarter, the company anticipates adjusted earnings per share of $0.84 to $0.88, representing an year-over-year growth of 28 percent to 35 percent. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be $2.86 billion to $2.96 billion.

The company expects gross bookings of $58.25 billion to $60.25 billion for the quarter, representing growth of 18 percent to 22 percent year-over-year on a constant-currency basis.

In the second quarter, net earnings totaled $1.355 billion or $0.63 per share, compared with $2.394 billion or $1.17 per share, last year.

Adjusted earnings were $1.266 billion or $0.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.9 percent to $12.651 billion from $14.191 billion last year.

Gross Bookings climbed 24 percent year-over-year to $58.0 billion, and the growth was 22 percent on a constant currency basis.

Trips during the quarter grew 18 percent year-over-year to 3.9 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Uber

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Uber

mehr Analysen
28.05.26 Uber Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Uber 64,69 5,89% Uber

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

06:59 KW 32: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04:31 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.08.26 KW 32: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Juli 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.08.26 KW 31: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach neuem Hoch im Plus -- US-Handel endet höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte einen neuen Höchststand erklimmen. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend im Plus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen