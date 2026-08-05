Uber Aktie
WKN DE: A2PHHG / ISIN: US90353T1007
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05.08.2026 14:28:10
Uber Technologies Q2 Profit Down, Bookings Climb; Sees Growth In Q3; Shares Down - Update
(RTTNews) - Ride-hailing and food delivery major Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER, while reporting weak profit and revenues in its second quarter, on Wednesday issued third-quarter outlook, expecting higher adjusted earnings and gross bookings.
In pre-market activity, the shares were losing around 3.77 percent to trade at $69.31, after closing Tuesday's regular trading 0.53 percent higher.
Looking ahead for the third quarter, the company anticipates adjusted earnings per share of $0.84 to $0.88, representing an year-over-year growth of 28 percent to 35 percent. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be $2.86 billion to $2.96 billion.
The company expects gross bookings of $58.25 billion to $60.25 billion for the quarter, representing growth of 18 percent to 22 percent year-over-year on a constant-currency basis.
In the second quarter, net earnings totaled $1.355 billion or $0.63 per share, compared with $2.394 billion or $1.17 per share, last year.
Adjusted earnings were $1.266 billion or $0.60 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period fell 10.9 percent to $12.651 billion from $14.191 billion last year.
Gross Bookings climbed 24 percent year-over-year to $58.0 billion, and the growth was 22 percent on a constant currency basis.
Trips during the quarter grew 18 percent year-over-year to 3.9 billion.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Uber
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