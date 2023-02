Uber Technologies Q4 Profit Down, Revenues Climb

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable was $595 million, down from prior year's $892 million. Earnings per share were $0.29, down from last year's $0.44.

The latest results included a $756 million net benefit (pre-tax) primarily due to net unrealized gains related to the revaluation of Uber's equity investments.

Revenue grew 49 percent to $8.6 billion from $5.78 billion last year. Revenue grew 59 percent on a constant currency basis.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.