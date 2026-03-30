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30.03.2026 14:50:15

Uber To Acquire Chauffeur Service Blacklane To Expand Luxury And Executive Travel

(RTTNews) - Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) and Blacklane announced Monday an agreement for Uber to acquire Germany's chauffeur service Blacklane GmbH, as it continues expansion into luxury and executive travel.

Founded in Berlin, Germany, in 2011 to bring quality and consistency to travel, Blacklane connects guests worldwide with independent local chauffeur services via an app and web booking platform.

Blacklane operates in over 500 cities across more than 60 countries and has grown to be the chauffeur service of choice for discerning travelers and executives of the world's leading corporations.

Blacklane's luxury service and specialist knowledge, combined with Uber's global scale and technology, will deliver a powerful platform for growth.

Executive travel is a fast-growing segment of Uber's business, driven by strong demand for planned, high-quality transport services. Pre-booked Uber Reserve trips in particular have become one of the fastest growing parts of Uber's mobility business.

The acquisition is subject to the receipt of customary regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions and is expected to close by the end of 2026.

After the transaction is complete, the acquisition of Blacklane will further accelerate Uber's recently-announced move into the chauffeur sector with Uber Elite, and support Uber's ambition to deliver best-in-class service to more customers around the world.

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