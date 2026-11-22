When looking at a list of the most innovative and disruptive businesses this century, the investment community will agree that Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is impossible to ignore. It completely upended the taxi industry, leveraging the prevalence of smartphones, the app economy, and faster connectivity to become a global technology giant.

The impressive position Uber has built, however, hasn't prevented the growth stock from lagging the broader market in the past five years. And it now trades at what appears to be a very compelling forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4, even though its financial performance is strong.

Management might be feeling the weight of the market's worries about the potential threat that autonomous vehicles (AV) will pose for the company's operations. There's a valid argument to be made that this exciting new technology could end up being a major opportunity for Uber, though. And that alters the investment thesis, signalling that shares are attractively priced right now.

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