Uber weighs its self-driving future

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.As Uber races to build up its fleet of autonomous vehicles, the company wants to make sure they're actually up to every task. The company is seeking to patent a method for "selective autonomous vehicle ridership and control." Essentially, this tech determines if the capabilities of a self-driving vehicle are compatible with a user's request. The system does this by looking at the user's request, the user's profile data and history, and the abilities of the vehicle. Continue reading