Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
22.02.2026 17:30:00
Uber's CEO Just Delivered Disappointing News for Tesla Stock Investors
The transportation industry has gone through a notable shift. In the past decade, we've seen electric vehicles take market share. This has been pioneered by Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which launched innovative new cars.The investment community has extremely high hopes for the Elon Musk-led enterprise; its market cap is a mind-boggling $1.3 trillion. And the current price-to-earnings ratio of 382 is in the stratosphere. Perhaps it's time for Tesla investors to check their expectations, though. The CEO of a rival company just delivered some sobering news.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
