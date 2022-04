Uber's Latest Expansion Could Be Great for Investors

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Uber (NYSE: UBER) doesn't just want you to book your ride to the airport with its app anymore. It's hoping that soon you'll book your plane ticket and rental car through it, too. With a pilot program it's rolling out in the U.K. this year, the company is adding options for people to buy train, bus, and plane tickets and reserve rental cars via its app. If the test goes well, it'll expand the program to more countries.It's yet another move in Uber's efforts to transform into a "super app." It follows the introduction of a new Explore section in select U.S. cities, and the ability to book taxis in New York and San Francisco.Image source: Getty Images.