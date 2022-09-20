UbiQD and SICPA Expand Partnership on Anti-Counterfeit Security Inks

Newly developed quantum dot based security features present unique properties to combat counterfeiting and strengthen security applications

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. and LAUSANNE, Switzerland , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UbiQD, Inc., a New Mexico-based nanotechnology company, and SICPA SA, a Swiss technology company and market leader in security inks, as well as a leading provider of secured authentication, identification, traceability and supply chain solutions, announced today the expansion of their partnership in the development of anti-counterfeit security inks based on UbiQD's quantum dot technology.

"This partnership with UbiQD has enabled us to develop cutting-edge optical and machine-readable features." - SICPA

Quantum dots (QDs) are semiconductor nanoparticles that exhibit high efficiency photoluminescence over a wide range of tunable colors, making them effective at imparting unique optical properties. Security features based on QDs are therefore inherently very difficult to reproduce and can be used to combat counterfeiting and strengthen security applications.

"This partnership with UbiQD has enabled us to develop cutting-edge optical and machine-readable features that we will be able to add to our robust portfolio of security inks and solutions for our clients," explained Scott Haubrich, R&D Director of SICPA U.S.

The two companies have been co-developing QD-based security features for the past six years. Having completed a number of technical milestones in a multi-phased joint-development effort, UbiQD and SICPA are now expanding their partnership to commercialize several security applications based on the novel characteristics of UbiQD's technology.

"With SICPA's domain expertise and leadership position in security markets, and its proprietary sensor and ink technologies, UbiQD has an ideal partner to commercialize our quantum dot technology for anti-counterfeiting, brand protection, supply chain integrity, and more," added Hunter McDaniel, UbiQD CEO.

About UbiQD, Inc.

UbiQD (pronounced 'ubiquity') is an advanced materials company powering product innovation in agriculture, clean energy, and security. Our quantum dots enable products that harness the power of color and light. Headquartered in Los Alamos, New Mexico, UbiQD is licensing technology developed at leading research institutions, including Los Alamos National Laboratory, M.I.T., University of Washington, and Western Washington University. UbiQD has been granted several patents specifically in the field of quantum dot utilization in security inks and authentication. To learn more, please visit: http://www.ubiqd.com.

About SICPA

Market leader in security inks and leading provider of secured authentication, identification, traceability and supply chain solutions, SICPA is a long-trusted partner to governments, central banks, high security printers and the industry. Every day, governments, companies and millions of citizens rely on its expertise, which combines material-based covert features and digital technologies, to protect the integrity and value of their currency, personal identity, value documents, e-government services, as well as products and brands. True to its purpose of Enabling Trust through constant innovation, SICPA aims to further an Economy of Trust worldwide, where transactions, interactions and products across the physical and digital worlds are based on protected, unforgeable and verifiable data.

Founded in Lausanne in 1927, headquartered in Switzerland and operating on five continents, SICPA employs about 3000 people. www.sicpa.com

MEDIA CONTACT

UbiQD, Inc.

info@ubiqd.com | 505.310.6767

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ubiqd-and-sicpa-expand-partnership-on-anti-counterfeit-security-inks-301628234.html

SOURCE UbiQD, Inc.