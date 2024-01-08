Ubiquiti Inc. Introduces UniFi 7, A Massively Scalable Wi-Fi 7 Solution That Revolutionizes Wireless Connectivity

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE: UI) ("Ubiquiti”) today announced UniFi 7 — a massively scalable Wi-Fi 7 solution capable of delivering wired-like user experiences.

Now shipping at $189 MSRP, the U7 Professional PoE Access Point (U7 Pro) brings breakthrough Wi-Fi technology into the powerful and license-free UniFi full-stack IT software platform.

Designed specifically for professional and enterprise deployments, the U7 Pro is ideal for applications requiring flawless Wi-Fi service within demanding large-scale environments. For the first time in history, exceptional Wi-Fi speeds and predictability can be achieved simultaneously thanks to UniFi 7’s interference-resilient radio technologies combined with an ocean of newly supported 6 GHz spectrum.

UniFi is rethinking IT — delivering industry-leading performance and magically simple management at an incredibly low total cost of ownership for organizations. To learn how to bring your professional IT into the future, please visit www.ui.com.

About Ubiquiti Inc.

Ubiquiti Inc. is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale — creating networking infrastructure in over 200 countries and territories around the world. Our professional networking products are powered by our UISP and UniFi software platforms to provide high-capacity distributed Internet access and unified information technology management, respectively.

Ubiquiti, UniFi and the U logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Ubiquiti and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. For more information, please visit www.ui.com.

