Ubiqus is Named Among 2019's Leading Global Language Service Providers

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ubiqus, a global leader in language, transcription, and event services, has again been recognized as one of the world's leading language service providers. According to "Who's Who in Language Services and Technology: 2019 Rankings," a market research report published annually by CSA Research, Ubiqus is the 21st top-grossing language service provider globally for translation, localization, interpretation, and associated technologies. Ubiqus is also recognized as the 4th leading language solutions supplier in Western Europe.

"It is an honor to once again be recognized in CSA Research's list of leading language service providers. This is not just a testament to our commitments to service refinement and client success; it underscores the talented and dedicated people in our organization whose efforts and passions for excellence make achievements like this possible," said Anthony Cosimano, Chief Executive Officer of Ubiqus U.S.

CSA Research conducts surveys on a representative sample of language service providers around the world to provide its market estimates and rankings; this year's study takes into consideration providers' revenues for 2017 and 2018, expected revenue for 2019, utilization of supporting technologies, and growth strategies. The industry's compound annual growth rate over the last 11 years was 7.76%, according to the study, and its market is predicted to see a 6.62% upswing from 2018 to 2019.

With factors steering market demand, such as the needs for business globalization, content consumability and localization, and cross-platform access to linguists and tools in real time, providers in the industry are driven to become more innovative, offer more-evolved solutions, and invest in research and development. In alignment with the industry's pace and buyers' increasingly sophisticated expectations, Ubiqus has immersed itself in first-hand research and continues to explore intelligent ways to meet the requirements of modern buyers. Firmly positioned at the forefront of linguistic systems development and artificial intelligence, the company has also made a name for itself in the realms of neural machine translation and natural language processing: technologies that continue to influence the industry's evolutionary trajectory.

"More than ever, Ubiqus is making strides in the development of new proprietary tools and technology – undertakings that are met with steadfast commitments to client satisfaction, process excellence, and diversity in our offerings," Cosimano remarked. "We are incredibly optimistic about how these strides will continue to propel our growth globally and look forward to breaking new ground as we scale in-house innovation and present top-of-the-line solutions for clients' ever-more complex and diverse requirements."

About the Ubiqus Group

Ubiqus, headquartered in Paris, France, is a global leader in language, transcription, audience polling, and event support services. Through market-leading divisions in the fields of translation, interpretation, transcription of audio and video, audience response, audio recording, and event badges, Ubiqus has served more than 24,000 clients worldwide. With revenue over $83M in 2018 and the integration of 23 companies across North America and Europe, Ubiqus extends service coverage and flexibility to its clients globally.

About Ubiqus U.S.

Ubiqus U.S., with offices in New York, New Jersey, and California, provides services nationwide to clients from the legal, financial, corporate, entertainment, education, marketing, and medical fields, as well as clients from the federal, state, and local levels of government. In 2018, Ubiqus U.S. translated over 22 million words between 276 unique language pairs, interpreted in nearly 50 languages (including sign language) for more than 36,000 conference and event attendees, transcribed over 35,000 hours of audio recordings into over 300 million words, and polled over 20,000 individuals using its audience response and mobile polling systems. For more information, visit http://www.ubiqus.com.

About Common Sense Advisory

CSA Research (formerly Common Sense Advisory) is a premier market research firm specializing in the language services and technology industries. It provides primary data and insights to assist companies with planning, brand strategy, innovation, competitive positioning, and better understanding of global markets. An independent market research company, its trusted and verified data helps organizations profitably grow internationally and gain access to new markets and customers. For additional information, visit http://www.csa-research.com.

Media Contact:

Cherrell Paige

Marketing Manager, Ubiqus U.S.

Telephone: 212-346-6666

Email: cpaige(at)ubiqus(dot)com

Website: http://www.ubiqus.com

SOURCE Ubiqus