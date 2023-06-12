UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT: Level Infinite to publish mobile game Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade

Level Infinite to publish mobile game

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade



One of the industry’s biggest licensing partnerships

will bring a unique AAA mobile experience into players’ hands

Paris - June 12, 2023 - Ubisoft and Level Infinite are excited to announce that following the licensing partnership on mobile announced in July 2022 by Ubisoft, Level Infinite will publish Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade mobile game.



Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade will be an open world action adventure/RPG game which will be released on iOS and Android devices. Set during the time of the first unified Chinese empire in the Third Century B.C., the game builds on Assassin’s Creed’s legacy – giving players the chance to explore a huge open-world and meet an unforgettable new ensemble of heroes and villains. A closed beta will be available for players to get in on the action early this summer.

A long-term partnership with Tencent

This partnership is another positive step in the long-term strategic relationship between Tencent and Ubisoft, with both companies working to deliver exciting, original and memorable gaming experiences to players around the world on their favorite brands. This also confirms shared confidence in Ubisoft’s long-term potential to grow and bring meaningful value to its stakeholders.

"Ubisoft’s strategy has always been to develop multi-form strategic partnerships with complementary tech and entertainment leaders to increase the value of our brands. This publishing agreement with Level Infinite greatly enhances our medium-term mobile footprint while delivering significant financial value to the benefit of our stakeholders. It is a key pillar of our strategy to bring our biggest brands to a global audience through highly engaging long-lasting Live games”, declared Yves Guillemot, CEO of Ubisoft.

"Ubisoft has created a highly successful portfolio of games that include some of the most recognized brands in the industry. Level Infinite is proud to partner with them and publish Assassin’s Creed on mobile. Our goal is always to deliver engaging and immersive experiences to new audiences based on our expertise and insight in the fast-growing mobile segment”, said Michelle Liu, CEO of Tencent Games Global.

About Level Infinite

Level Infinite is a global gaming brand dedicated to delivering high-quality and engaging interactive entertainment experiences to a worldwide audience, wherever and however they choose to play. It operates from bases in Amsterdam and Singapore with staff around the world. To learn more about Level Infinite, visit www.levelinfinite.com , and follow on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players’ lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft’s global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin’s Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six®, The Crew® and Tom Clancy’s The Division®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2022–23 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1,739 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

About Assassin’s Creed®

Since it first launched in 2007, the Assassin’s Creed® series has sold more than 155 million games worldwide. The franchise is now established as one of the best-selling series in video game history. Recognized for having some of the richest, most engrossing storytelling in the industry, Assassin’s Creed transcends video games, branching out into numerous other entertainment media.

