 Ubisoft finalizes cloud streaming rights transaction with Activision Blizzard   

PARIS – October 13, 2023 – Ubisoft today announces the completion of the transaction with Activision Blizzard giving Ubisoft the cloud streaming rights for Call of Duty and all other Activision Blizzard titles releasing over the next 15 years. This follows the approval of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft (excluding non-EEA cloud streaming rights) as well as Microsoft’s announcement of the closing of such acquisition.



The transaction will give Ubisoft exclusive worldwide rights to stream the Activision Blizzard games, except for non-exclusive rights to cloud streaming versions in the European Economic Area, for all existing and current Activision Blizzard games as well as those to be released over the next 15 years. These rights will exist in perpetuity.



These rights will further strengthen Ubisoft’s content offering through its subscription service Ubisoft+, as well as allowing Ubisoft to license streaming access of the Activision Blizzard catalog of games, including future releases, to cloud gaming companies, service providers, and console makers. This will help expand access for more players all around the world across all streaming services.

Yves Guillemot, co-founder and CEO of Ubisoft said: "At Ubisoft, we are firmly convinced by the strong potential of the cloud gaming market in the years ahead. These streaming rights will enable us to deliver even more experiences to more players across the world than ever before. Now that the transaction is complete, we will begin working on the operational aspects of bringing these games to Ubisoft+, our proprietary subscription service and distribution ecosystem.”



