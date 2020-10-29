Ubitus Partners with 505 Games to Release "Control Ultimate Edition - Cloud Version" on Nintendo Switch(TM) in Major Markets Worldwide

TOKYO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus), a leader in the cloud gaming space, leverages its advanced cloud gaming technology and in partnership with 505 Games to release Remedy Entertainment's visually stunning action-adventure title "Control Ultimate Edition - Cloud Version" on Nintendo Switch™ in major markets worldwide.

"Control Ultimate Edition – Cloucd Version" is the first game title Ubitus simultaneously distributes to multiple markets via Nintendo eShop. Players in North America, Asia (Japan, Korea, and Hong Kong for now) and parts of Europe, can start enjoying the game by downloading a small activation program from Nintendo eShop and immediately play the "Control Ultimate Edition - Cloud Version". Furthermore, players can seamlessly transition between TV or handheld mode according to his/her environment, select high-definition picture quality, and enable realistic features such as ray-tracing rendered by high-end GPUs in the cloud. No more worries of storage limitation, and wait time for download, installation, or updates, players can just turn on their Nintendo Switch, connect to the internet, select the game, and immediately enjoy the latest and greatest game play.

"We are extremely pleased to have the opportunity to work with a world-class game publisher such as 505 Games. We are thrilled to present their most recent mega title "Control Ultimate Edition - Cloud Version" to a global audience on Nintendo Switch™, featuring the highest game play quality and performance, including ray-tracing. We will continue our efforts to bring more and more exciting major titles to the cloud and share with gamers around the world," Wesley Kuo, Ubitus CEO, proclaims.

In addition to 505 Games, Ubitus is currently working with numerous industry-leading game developers, aiming to bring their best games to the Nintendo Switch™ shortly.

About Remedy Entertainment

Remedy Entertainment Plc is a globally successful video game company known for story-driven and visually stunning console and computer games such as Control, Alan Wake and Max Payne. Remedy also develops its own Northlight game engine and game development tools.

Founded and based in 1995, Finland, the company employs over 260 game industry professionals from 27 different countries.

About 505 Games

505 Games, a subsidiary of the Italian entertainment company Digital Bros., is a global publisher focused on offering a broad selection of video games for players of all ages and skill levels. The company publishes and distributes premium and free-to-play games on leading console and PC platforms as well as mobile devices and social networks.

Publishing highlights include DEATH STRANDING (PC), Control, Journey to the Savage Planet, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Indivisible, Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons, Terraria, ABZÛ and Virginia. Distribution highlights include No Man's Sky, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, Dead by Daylight and Inside/Limbo.

505 Games has offices in United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, China and Japan.

About Ubitus

Ubitus operates the world's best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers.

With its comprehensive GDK (game development kit), Ubitus provides a fast-to-market onboarding solution to support game companies in Japan and overseas, who are interested in cloud gaming. Ubitus partners with telecom carriers, online service providers and game publishers around the world.

