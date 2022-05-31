UBS advisor David Potischman named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that David Potischman, a Financial Advisor in the firm’s Florham Park, NJ office has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2022. This is the second consecutive year David has been named to the list.

"We’re proud to see David recognized as a Best-in-State Wealth Advisor for the second year in a row,” said John Geoghan, Market Head for Northern New Jersey, UBS Wealth Management USA. "David’s clients know first-hand the dedication, experience and acumen he brings to help them pursue their life’s goals.”

David leads the Potischman Wealth Management team in providing investment and financial planning to high-net-worth clients, including multi-generational families. As a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, David provides deep knowledge in key areas of client planning needs, including estate, insurance, investment, retirement and tax. He is life, health and long-term care insurance licensed, and has attained the Portfolio Manager designation at UBS. David graduated with honors from Bowdoin College in Maine.

This year’s Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of more than 6,500 advisors, managing a collective $10 trillion in client assets. The ranking algorithm is based on qualitative and quantitative criteria, including: telephone, virtual and in-person interviews; revenue produced; assets under management; quality of practice; regulatory record; and industry experience.

For the full list and further information, visit: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors.

