UBS Advisor Jeremy Keller Named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors List

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Jeremy Keller, a Private Wealth Advisor in Las Vegas, Nevada, has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list for 2022, ranking #1 in Nevada.

"We’re proud to see Jeremy recognized for his industry leadership and dedication to clients,” said Chuck Powers, Desert Mountain Market Head at UBS Global Wealth Management. "When working with his clients, Jeremy goes above and beyond to develop a deep understanding of their unique financial needs and goals, to provide personalized wealth management solutions.”

Jeremy specializes in providing high-net-worth individuals, families and corporate entities with financial advice including liability management, estate planning, tax optimization and philanthropic strategies. He and his team, the Montage Financial Group, have a diverse team structure that helps them communicate effectively with successful, multigenerational families. Along with this recognition, Jeremy was also named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2022.

Jeremy earned his Bachelor of Science degree from California State University, Long Beach, where he was an Academic All-American scholarship athlete in golf. He also has an MBA from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The 2022 Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Next-Gen list includes 1,000 rising advisors all born in 1983 or later. Each advisor is chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-next-gen-advisors.

