UBS Advisor Lauren Konstantin Named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List and Best-In-State Women Advisors 2022

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Lauren Konstantin, a Financial Advisor in the firm’s White Plains, NY office has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list and ranked #10 in the Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Women Advisors list for 2022.

"Lauren continuously provides her clients with the highest level of expert financial advice with responsive, personal service," said Mara Glassel, Soundview Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. "It’s truly gratifying to see her acknowledged for her long-standing dedication to her clients and her industry achievements."

As a Certified Financial PlannerTM professional, Lauren uses her deep expertise and understanding of her clients’ needs to create and deliver sound financial plans. She joined UBS in 2015 after working for five years in Global Markets at Deutsche Bank.

Lauren has previously been recognized to UBS Rising Advisors, 2021, Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, 2021, Forbes/SHOOK Top 250 Next-Generation Wealth Advisors, 2021, Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors, 2021, and Working Mother and SHOOK Research Top Wealth Advisor Moms, 2021.

Lauren earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. She holds the Series 7, 63 and 66 securities licenses, as well as life and health insurance licenses. In addition, Lauren has the Accredited Wealth Management AdvisorSM designation from the College for Financial Planning.

This year’s Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of more than 6,500 Advisors across the country who collectively manage $10 trillion in client assets. The ranking algorithm is based on qualitative and quantitative criteria including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full list and further information please visit: https://www.forbes.com/profile/lauren-konstantin/?sh=649bce7d35fd

Notes to Editors

