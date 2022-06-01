UBS advisor team in the Midwest market named among Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that its Montage Financial Group advisor team in the firm’s Midwest Private Wealth Management market has been named among the Barron’s list of Top 100 Private Wealth Teams, ranking 28th on the list for 2022.

"We are extremely proud of the entire team for this well-earned recognition,” said Michael Gatewood, Midwest Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. "These advisors go above and beyond for their clients and continuously provide the highest level of expert financial advice with responsive, personal service.”

With offices in Colorado, Nevada and Nebraska, Montage Financial Group specializes in providing high net worth individuals, families and corporate entities with financial advice including liability management, estate planning, tax optimization and philanthropic strategies. The 17 member team focuses on integrating generational financial planning with a systematic, process-driven approach to complex wealth management.

The Barron's Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams are ranked on a variety of factors, including assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.

For the full list and further information, visit: https://www.barrons.com/advisor/report/top-financial-advisors/private-wealth.

