UBS advisor Thomas Mahoney named to Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-In-State Financial Advisors list

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Thomas Mahoney CFA®, a Private Wealth Advisor in the firm’s Los Angeles office, has been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor list for 2022.

"We are extremely proud to see Tom recognized for his professionalism and long-standing dedication to clients,” said Lauren Gorsche, West Coast Complex Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. "Tom continuously goes above and beyond to provide his clients with the highest level of expert financial advice with responsive, personal service.”

Tom has more than 34 years of experience working in the financial services industry, and together with his team at The Mahoney Group, he focuses on managing and preserving the wealth and financial well-being of ultra-high-net-worth families and individuals. As a Certified Exit Planning Advisor®, Tom primarily guides a select group of ultra-high-net-worth private company founders and their families through the early preparation, long-term planning and management of their exit liquidity.

After receiving his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Tom earned his Master of Business Administration from Pepperdine University in California. He also completed the Private Equity and Venture Capital Program at Harvard Business School and is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®). Tom serves as the co-chair of the Private Wealth Management Committee for the CFA Society of Los Angeles and is a member of the Board of Governors. He is also a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst? (CAIA®) and is the past president and co-founder of CAIA Los Angeles.

As an active member of his community, Tom helps disadvantaged high schoolers learn critical thinking and speaking skills through volunteer activities with the Los Angeles Metropolitan Debate League. He enjoys scuba diving, skiing, hiking, and playing chess. He and his wife have twin girls and live in Santa Monica.

This year’s Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of over 6,500 advisors across the country, managing more than $10 trillion in client assets. Each advisor is chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative measures including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records, and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full list and further information, please visit: www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors.

