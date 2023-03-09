|
09.03.2023 09:00:00
UBS becomes global strategic banking partner of Tenity, Switzerland's leading innovation ecosystem in the area of fintech and insurtech
The startup incubator and accelerator Tenity (formerly known as F10) and UBS have entered into a strategic partnership. At the same time, UBS’s strategic venture and innovation unit, UBS Next, is investing in the Tenity Incubation Fund. The aim is to strengthen innovation in the fintech sector and to help shape the future of the Swiss financial center.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "UBS AG (N) "
