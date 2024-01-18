|
18.01.2024 08:00:00
UBS brings back ART SG - the flagship international art fair in Singapore and Southeast Asia - with new commissions by Indonesian artist Eko Nugroho
UBS presents the second edition of ART SG, 19-21 January 2024, bringing together collectors, artists, galleries, institutions, and curators from Singapore, Southeast Asia and around the world in a week-long celebration of contemporary art. For this year’s edition, the UBS Art Collection unveils new commissions by Indonesian artist Eko Nugroho, exploring the power of community and environmental awareness with a public interactive project calling for action. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei UBS AG
