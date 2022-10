UBS expands its UBS key4 digital product line and accelerates processes

• Opening a business account within four days for companies in the process of being founded with UBS key4 business – free of charge for the first year• Introduction of the electronic signature for corporate clients• Account opening for individuals with UBS key4 banking – now fully digital and around the clock using a biometric passport• From November, just a few clicks away from investing in selected funds in the app starting at 50 Swiss Francs thanks to UBS key4 smart investing