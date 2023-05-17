|
17.05.2023 02:15:00
UBS filed an amended Form F-4 registration statement with the SEC, including pro forma financial information
Financial information contains unaudited pro forma combined numbers for illustrative purposes only. Reflects preliminary estimates and assumptions made by UBS’s management. Estimates and assumptions are subject to change as additional information becomes known before and after closing of the acquisition.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "UBS AG"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "UBS AG"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!