22.05.2024 10:00:00
UBS Global Family Office Report 2024: balance is back
Portfolios shifted to more balanced allocations with highest weightings of developed market fixed income seen in five years. Confidence in active management increased as a means of portfolio diversification, while artificial intelligence (AI) tops the investment themes. Alternative investments continue to form a significant part of portfolios providing an additional source of diversification and returns. In the medium term, family offices are most concerned about the danger of a major geopolitical conflict, climate change and high debt levels.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei UBS AG (N)
