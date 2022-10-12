|
12.10.2022 12:00:00
UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index: At the tipping point
According to the UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index, Toronto and Frankfurt exhibit the most elevated risk levels on housing markets. For the study, UBS analyzed residential property prices in 25 major cities around the world. From mid-2021 to mid-2022, nominal house price growth in the cities analyzed accelerated to 10% on average. But the global housing boom is coming to an end.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "UBS AG (N) "
