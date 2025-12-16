UBS Aktie
WKN DE: A12DFH / ISIN: CH0244767585
|
16.12.2025 05:52:08
UBS Group Chief Operations And Technology Officer Mike Dargan To Resign At December - End
(RTTNews) - Swiss banking major UBS Group AG (UBS) announced Monday that Mike Dargan, Group Chief Operations and Technology Officer, has decided to step down from his role at the end of December to pursue an opportunity outside of the company.
Chris Gelvin will act as interim Head Group Technology, in addition to his current role of Chief Operating Officer, Group Technology, until the appointment of a permanent successor.
The company noted that the Group Technology function will report into Beatriz Martin, who takes up her new role as Group Chief Operating Officer on January 1, 2026.
According to the firm, adding Group Technology to the Group COO portfolio is expected to support smooth end-to-end operations, and prioritize initiatives related to technology and artificial intelligence. It will also ensure a smooth completion of the remaining technology integration process.
Group CEO Sergio Ermotti said, "Mike has been instrumental in positioning our technology as a driver of business growth and resilience and progressing the firm's strategic shift towards AI and digitization. I would like to thank Mike for his significant contributions to UBS and wish him all the best for this future. I also congratulate Bea on her expanded responsibilities and thank her for her ongoing leadership."
On the Swiss stock exchange, UBS Group shares closed Monday's regular trading at 34.16 Swiss francs, down 0.50%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu UBSmehr Nachrichten
|
15.12.25
|N26: UBS-Manager Dargan soll Thayenthal als CEO folgen (APA)
|
15.12.25
|Optimismus in Zürich: SLI zum Handelsende mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
15.12.25
|Freundlicher Handel: SMI klettert schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
15.12.25
|STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: STOXX 50 steigt zum Ende des Montagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
15.12.25
|Freundlicher Handel in Zürich: SPI zeigt sich schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
15.12.25
|Optimismus in Zürich: Das macht der SPI nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
15.12.25