UBS Group Q3 Profit Down On Weak Revenues

(RTTNews) - Swiss banking giant UBS Group AG (UBS) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders fell 24 percent to $1.73 billion from last year's $2.28 billion. Earnings per share were $0.52, compared to $0.63 a year ago.

Profit before tax declined 19 percent from last year to $2.32 billion. Operating expenses decreased 6 percent.

Total revenues were down 10 percent to $8.24 billion from last year's $9.12 billion.

Net interest income fell 6 percent to $1.60 billion.

Further, the company said it expects to repurchase around $5.5 billion of shares during 2022.

Looking ahead, the company said it remains disciplined on risk management and cost efficiency as it heads into the fourth quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com