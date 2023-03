UBS Has to Deal with Another Credit Suisse Scandal Amid Rescue Takeover

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This rescue mission just got hairier.UBS tapped its former CEO, Sergio Ermotti, to lead the emergency acquisition of perennially troubled rival Credit Suisse . In case taking what is essentially a public service job keeping the Swiss banking system from collapsing wasn't challenging enough for Ermotti, another large skeleton has just waltzed out of CS's cavernous closet. A new US Senate investigation revealed that Credit Suisse has allegedly been helping ultra-wealthy Americans avoid paying taxes for years. Better break out the Tylenol, Sergio.Continue reading