Viking Holdings Aktie

Viking Holdings ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40ANH / ISIN: BMG93A5A1010

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02.11.2026 13:22:00

UBS Just Initiated Coverage of Viking Therapeutics With a Buy Rating and a $94 Target. Here's the Bull Case.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) received a new buy rating from UBS on Oct. 14, with analyst Joon Lee assigning the stock a 12-month price target of $94. With Viking shares trading around $26.75, that target suggests potential upside of approximately 250%.

UBS believes Viking's experimental weight loss treatment, VK2735, could deliver substantially greater weight loss than today's leading medications. The firm pointed to clinical data showing the drug could produce roughly twice the weight loss of semaglutide and 1.5 times that of tirzepatide.

Those are encouraging projections, although they aren't based on head-to-head clinical trials. Still, Viking's candidate has produced some impressive results, and the company is now conducting late-stage studies involving thousands of patients.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

UBS 43,34 1,55% UBS
Viking Holdings Ltd Registered Shs 88,73 1,44% Viking Holdings Ltd Registered Shs
Viking Therapeutics Inc 24,60 1,23% Viking Therapeutics Inc

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