UBS launches digital wealth management platform, WE.UBS, in Shenzhen, China

Shenzhen, 26 October 2022 — UBS AG's wholly owned UBS Fund Distribution (Shenzhen) Company Limited ("UBS FS") announced the official launch of “WE.UBS”, a digital-led platform offering wealth management services to affluent clients in China at a ceremony held today in Shenzhen, China. It is the first digital wealth management platform in Asia Pacific under UBS and the first digital-led wealth management platform launched by a global wealth manager in China.