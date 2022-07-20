UBS launches US equity-focused Climate Aware Equity Index to help investors meet environmental and financial goals

UBS today announced the launch of the US version of the UBS Climate Aware Equity Index, which is a rules-based strategy that aims to provide investment exposure to the long-term theme of transitioning to a low carbon and climate resilient economy.

The index aims to serve the increasing demand for investment and retirement products that not only help investors achieve their investment goals but also help mitigate climate-related risks in their portfolios and capture environmental objectives within the investment philosophy.

Featured by Global Atlantic in a registered index-linked annuity (RILA), the UBS Climate Aware Equity Index is pioneering climate-focused indices in the US RILA market. The Index includes equity securities of large and medium sized US companies, while tilting the allocation towards companies that are expected to be successful in a low carbon economy.

The Index applies a systematic, rules-based approach to select and weight Index constituents based on climate scores. Current and forward-looking data is used to assess a company’s carbon footprint and gauge its forward-looking carbon emissions profile. UBS Climate Aware Equity Index scoring aims to consider key risks and opportunities related to climate change using six climate scores; carbon emission, coal energy, fossil fuel reserves, renewable energy, emissions trajectories and severe weather events.

Ghali El Boukfaoui, Head of Insurance Solutions at UBS Investment Bank said: "We are proud to collaborate with Global Atlantic around UBS Climate Aware Equity index which allows investors to access the theme of a low carbon and climate resilient economy, exclusively within Global Atlantic inaugural Registered Index Linked Annuity. We are happy to offer retirement savers with a unique access to a tried and true investment strategy and hope this can help Global Atlantic clients build a retirement portfolio that is both well performing and climate conscious.”

"Registered index linked annuities are the fastest growing category of retirement products,” said Rob Arena, Co-President and Head of Individual Markets at Global Atlantic. "The inclusion of climate-focused index options within RILAs can be a meaningful way for environmentally-conscious clients to link their savings strategy with sustainability principles and values.”

The Index is maintained by a third-party benchmark administrator and uses ESG scoring information provided by a recognized market data provider.

Notes to Editors

About the UBS Investment Bank

The Investment Bank provides corporate, institutional and wealth management clients with expert advice, innovative solutions, execution and comprehensive access to international capital markets. It offers advisory services and provides in-depth cross-asset research, along with access to equities, foreign exchange, precious metals and selected rates and credit markets, through its business units, Global Banking and Global Markets. The Investment Bank is an active participant in capital markets flow activities, including sales, trading and market-making across a range of securities.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS is the largest truly global wealth manager, and a leading personal and corporate bank in Switzerland, with a large-scale and diversified global asset manager and a focused investment bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Disclosures

