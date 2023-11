UBS Outlook Switzerland - Purchasing power under pressure

While the majority of Swiss companies are granting wage increases of 1.9% in 2024 to compensate for rising prices, few are surpassing the rate of inflation. Taking rising health insurance premiums into account, many workers face a loss of purchasing power in the coming year. On the other hand, a robust labor market and excess savings are supporting consumption. The shortage of labor has eased somewhat but recruitment difficulties remain widespread. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei UBS AG (N) Zum vollständigen Artikel